Belvedere Elementary’s book character parade celebrates reading

BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - From Willy Wonka to Cat in the Hat, students at Belvedere Elementary celebrated reading by dressing up as their favorite book character.

Here’s a closer look at their annual book character parade.

“Everybody looks forward to this day every year,” said Librarian Amelia Clark.

The whole school filled the halls to end Read Across America Week with a bang. Clark led the parade.

“Every student and every classroom got to dress up, that’s one of the wonderful things about Belvedere. Our teachers ensure that all our children get to participate,” she said.

You can see how much the kids are enjoying it. Each class picked a book for its theme. These students are ready for a ‘Chance of Meatballs’. Oompa loompa doompety doo.

Here are some kids who love this day, and the teachers weren’t afraid to dress up either.

“They helped with their costumes, and whether it be just a headband or a hat, or different things that were needed for the parade, everybody in the entire building had the opportunity to participate,” said Clark.

The entire building is full of people having a good time. After all, it’s not like you get to do this every day.

“It was enjoyable. I love to see the smile on the kid’s faces. It’s just an enjoyable day for them to be able to spend time with their friends and celebrate books and reading,” said Clark.

Clark says they also had more than 100 people visit the school this week to read to students.

