Augusta YMCA delivers 1,500 beds to children in need

The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s, A Place to Dream, program topped its record to 1,500 beds donated to local children in need.
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Family YMCA of Greater Augusta’s, A Place to Dream, program topped its record to 1,500 beds donated to local children in need.

On Feb. 25, the organization publicized the program’s recent success since the program’s opening in Nov. 2017.

Danny McConnell, president and CEO of YMCA, says, “When we started the program, our goal was 500 beds delivered the first year. We exceeded that before the end of the first year, and the program has just exploded. We can’t keep up with the demand.”

The Y partners with Area Housing Authorities to identify families in need. Deliveries are then handled by the nine area YMCA locations with teams of volunteers. This program is completely supported by donations and volunteers.

“Now, more than 1,500 children have a clean, comfortable place to sleep that they wouldn’t have otherwise. It’s incredible the positive impact this has on each child, and within the entire home as well,” McConnell says.

Each bed delivery includes a bed frame, mattress, linens, blanket, pillow, stuffed animal, Bible and a bag of healthy snacks.

Nearly two-thirds of under resourced families in the CSRA have children without beds. Many sleep on the floor, air mattresses, sofas or crowded into a bed with siblings, which greatly reduces sleep quality.

Poor sleep quality can impact children’s physical and mental health, and make focusing in school more difficult. Research has found that children with proper bedding sleep an average of 20 minutes longer each night versus children who have unfavorable sleeping arrangements. That adds up to more than 2 hours a week.

Here’s how you can help support A Place to Dream:

• Spread the word to friends and family.

• Sponsor a bed for $200 each, which includes new linens and bedding accessories.

• If you’re an area business, join the effort and include your employees.

• Volunteer on delivery days to help with bed set-up.

• Host a new linens donation drive at your school or church (TWIN sheet sets, comforters/blankets, and pillows. All must be new.)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

