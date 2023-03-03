Augusta University students pitch innovations in competition

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University announces its 2023 student innovation competition, Solutions For Nonprofits to be held at the end of March.

A student team member from Innovate 2022 tells AU, “It was the best two hours of my academic time spent in many months. It was a great opportunity to connect with students, faculty, and business leaders in the community on the importance of creativity and innovation to address community issues.”

From Nov. to March AU provides workshops and events leading up to a pitch competition where each team will have 5 minutes to present an idea on how to solve a problem for non-profits. Evaluation of the submitted entries will be completed by the close of a presentation event.

The annual competition aims to engage through discovery and innovation for the benefit of the educational experience.

“The majority of survey respondents saw an increase in demands for service throughout the pandemic. From distributing food to newly jobless people to administering COVID-19 tests, providing childcare services, and filling in gaps in public health. Americans have relied on nonprofit services throughout the pandemic to meet their physical and mental health needs.”-501c .com summary from the NFF summary report

The fourth annual competition will be held on March 30, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Training Center, Plug-N-Play room. The event will be open to the public.

What are the rules?

Open to all currently enrolled Augusta University students (i.e. undergraduate, graduate, and professional).

Students are encouraged to reach out to students in different schools within the university to form interdisciplinary teams (i.e.: medicine, business, medical illustration, art, etc.).

Student teams must have an Augusta University advising faculty or professional staff mentor.

Advisors can be a mentor for multiple student teams.

Students are allowed to present prototypes and mockups or pamphlets to judges. Prototyping is not necessary but may be helpful as a visual aid for the judging panel.

Any student who violates the Augusta University Code of Conduct during the competition will be provided due process and resulting in team elimination from the competition.

What will the teams be scored on?

Judges will have a rubric based on the principles of Georgia Heilmeier:

What are you trying to do?

How is it done today/what are the limits of current practice?

New in your approach and reasons it would be successful?

If you are successful, what difference will it make?

What are the associated risks?

Cost?

How long will this take?

What are the implementations to check for success?

The first-place winner will receive $5,000, the second place will win $3,500, and the third place will win $2,500. Award funds are to be distributed through scholarship funds in student financial aid accounts.

AU held the competition kickoff event on Wednesday, where Kelsey Shull, human-centered design lead for Veterans Health Administration Innovators, was the guest speaker.

