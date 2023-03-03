Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Another truck hits Augusta’s infamous Olive Road bridge

By Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The infamously low Olive Road bridge has been struck again.

This time, it happened around 11:49 a.m. Friday.

Photos showed a U-Haul box truck wedged under the bridge.

That’s the typical-size truck that usually hits.

It’s actually happened countless times before, including just before Christmas.

After that happened, we asked John Ussery, Augusta’s assistant director of traffic engineering, whether there’s a way to keep this from happening.

MORE | Bond denied for parents in 2nd baby death within 2 years

There’s a beam is set in front of the span on top to protect the bridge structure on both sides.

It’s painted red to get drivers’ attention.

State law requires at least two levels of warning before vehicles reach the bridge.

WATCH: WHY IS OLIVE ROAD BRIDGE A CRASH MAGNET?

Once again, the Olive Road bridge has been struck by a truck? So why don't they fix the problem? It's harder than it sounds.

The beam is partnered with more than 25 warning devices on Olive Road.

“There’s not a whole lot more we can do to warn the public there’s a low-hanging bridge,” Ussery said.

What about the other options?

Raising the bridge would cost millions of dollars.

MORE | Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region

“It’s the railroad’s bridge, so it would be their responsibility to do that,” Ussery said, “and we’ve talked to them in the past, and they would have to realign tracks for miles in every direction, which is a very expensive thing to do.”

Closing the road that goes under the bridge would mean emergency vehicles having a slower response time, plus more construction to nearby intersections.

And lowering the road would bring problems, too: There’s a creek right behind the bridge, so the road would always be flooded.

“It’s a very difficult area to try and fix,” Ussery said. “Even if you think you may make it, just take the time to go around and be safe and keep everyone else safe.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Dispatchers say the call came in initially as a traffic stop and ended with shots fired. It...
Officer-involved shooting shocks New Ellenton neighbors
Raven Houston, 14
Grovetown police find missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol
Victim ID’d in deadly 2-vehicle traffic accident east of Saluda
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
Crash along Interstate 20 near Grovetown on Feb. 22, 2023.
Crashes cause afternoon traffic problems on both sides of river
I-20 crash near mile marker 25 in Aiken County.
1 person killed after Aiken County hit-and-run crash on I-20