Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken first-graders learn electrical safety through the power of magic

First-grade students from all over Aiken participated in a tradition that teaches them the importance of electrical safety through the power of magic.
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First-grade students from all over Aiken participated in a tradition that teaches them the importance of electrical safety through the power of magic.

Aiken Electric Cooperative hosted its annual event on Tuesday, Making Accidents Disappear, to teach children about safety for the eighteenth year in a row.

For the first time in two years, the event was held in person and led by Magician Chris Dixon. Over 500 students were in attendance, from five elementary schools including East Aiken, Warrenville, Millbrook, Oakwood Windsor, Merriweather, and Dover.

MORE | I-TEAM: Gas stove debate continues to heat up

“The class had a blast learning electrical safety! Laughs and awe’s all around,” said Brittany Lindsay, a first-grade teacher from Millbrook Elementary.

Gary Stooksbury, Aiken Electric Cooperative CEO, said, “Our goal is to educate the next generation on how to prevent accidents. AEC is pleased to announce that this year students had the chance to see the magic in person.”

Dixon has been performing magic professionally for more than 30 years. The Atlanta-based magician performs for over 100,000 children a year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh is found guilty on all counts for the murder of his wife and son at the Colleton...
BLOG: Alex Murdaugh convicted of 2021 murders of wife, son
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie drug’ rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
Dispatchers say the call came in initially as a traffic stop and ended with shots fired. It...
Officer-involved shooting shocks New Ellenton neighbors
Raven Houston, 14
Grovetown police find missing 14-year-old girl

Latest News

First-grade students from all over Aiken participated in a tradition that teaches them the...
Aiken first-graders learn electrical safety through the power of magic
Vandalism damages school buses in McDuffie County.
Questions linger over school bus damage in McDuffie County
WRDW
Murdaugh defense team says they will appeal
WRDW
Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison