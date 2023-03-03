Aiken first-graders learn electrical safety through the power of magic

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - First-grade students from all over Aiken participated in a tradition that teaches them the importance of electrical safety through the power of magic.

Aiken Electric Cooperative hosted its annual event on Tuesday, Making Accidents Disappear, to teach children about safety for the eighteenth year in a row.

For the first time in two years, the event was held in person and led by Magician Chris Dixon. Over 500 students were in attendance, from five elementary schools including East Aiken, Warrenville, Millbrook, Oakwood Windsor, Merriweather, and Dover.

“The class had a blast learning electrical safety! Laughs and awe’s all around,” said Brittany Lindsay, a first-grade teacher from Millbrook Elementary.

Gary Stooksbury, Aiken Electric Cooperative CEO, said, “Our goal is to educate the next generation on how to prevent accidents. AEC is pleased to announce that this year students had the chance to see the magic in person.”

Dixon has been performing magic professionally for more than 30 years. The Atlanta-based magician performs for over 100,000 children a year.

