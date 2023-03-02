Submit Photos/Videos
Wagener man charged in theft of dump truck, other property

This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were seized, and narcotics and gang paraphernalia were recovered.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARTIN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have charged a Wagener man with the theft of tens of thousands of dollars worth of property.

John Adam Stichert, 43, was charged Monday with burglary and grand larceny.

The thefts took place over several days and nights about a year ago, according to arrest warrants.

According to SLED, Stichert and his unnamed co-defendants entered property in Martin with the intent to deprive the owner of his possessions. They entered several vehicles and stole a dump-truck-style vehicle as well as numerous tools, firearms, utility trailers and ammunition within the residence and adjacent buildings, according to SLED.

The extent of the deprivation is well above $10,000 and hasn’t been completely totaled, according to SLED.

Stichert was booked at the Allendale County Detention Center, according to SLED.

The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

