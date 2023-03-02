Submit Photos/Videos
Veteran begins 22-hour workout to raise awareness for mental health

Adam Cooper is partnering with 56 Brave Patriot Apparel, PICK UP THE SIX podcast, and Max Fitness to complete his workout and mission.(WRDW)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A veteran is determined to work out all day and all night.

His name is Adam Cooper, and he says it’s to honor the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day. Here’s why this cause is so important to him.

It’s 22 hours for the 22 veterans whose lives are lost every day to suicide. Cooper says his goal may seem extreme to some, but that’s the point.

“We have to do radical things to get some radical changes, and I believe that me climbing stairs for 22 hours is something that will get people’s attention and get them to realize there is a problem in the veteran community,” he said.

He is partnering with 56 Brave Patriot Apparel, PICK UP THE SIX podcast, and Max Fitness to complete his workout and mission.

Dwight Bradom with the Aiken Association of Veterans Affairs says this cause is extremely important, especially for veterans struggling but don’t ask for help.

“We don’t really deal with it until it gets to certain stress levels or something triggers it,” he said.

According to the Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center, one in five people experiences a mental health disorder in their lifetime. It’s why Cooper says he’s not only doing this for veterans but to raise awareness for everyone who struggles with mental health and ultimately suicide.

“It’s sad to see someone commit suicide even if I don’t know them. I can only imagine what it does to those they left behind,” he said.

Cooper will be at Max Fitness until 2 p.m. Thursday, and he says you are welcome to join.

If you are in crisis, please seek help immediately. Contact the South Carolina Department of Mental Health Crisis Line.

