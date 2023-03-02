Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in New Ellenton

SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Ellenton.
SLED is investigating an officer-involved shooting in New Ellenton.(file)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in New Ellenton.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are on the scene of the shooting at Main Street and Sizemore Avenue.

MORE | ‘Extremely egregious’: Sheriff discusses beating of jail inmate in Augusta

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We’ve also reached out to SLED and the New Ellenton Police Department for more information.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in New Ellenton
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in New Ellenton
The debate over some states banning gas stoves is heating up all over the country.
I-TEAM: Gas stove debate continues to heat up
Local restaurants serve Girl Scout inspired desserts to support the girls
Restaurants support local Girl Scouts with inspired cookie desserts
Local restaurants serve Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Driver killed in 2-vehicle traffic accident east of Saluda