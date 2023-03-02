SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in New Ellenton

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in New Ellenton.

According to Captain Eric Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, investigators are on the scene of the shooting at Main Street and Sizemore Avenue.

