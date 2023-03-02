Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Retired police K-9 rescued after falling down 40-foot abandoned well

A retired police K-9 is on the mend after falling down a nearly 40-foot abandoned well last month. (Source: Chula Vista Fire Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Gray News) – A retired police K-9 is on the mend after falling down a roughly 40-foot abandoned well in California last month.

According to the Chula Vista Fire Department, the 9-year-old German Shepherd, named Indy, fell down the abandoned well in the afternoon of Feb. 1.

Officials said Indy is a retired police K-9.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and had to figure out how they could get the dog out safely.

Fire crews said the rescue mission took more than four hours, and eventually, it was an old-school lasso technique that did the trick.

“It was definitely a sigh of relief as soon as I got that lasso around the neck. We had been trying for a couple hours, we tried different techniques, different approaches, and the key was not to give up,” Chula Vista firefighter Fernando Bayardi said. “We finally decided to just try an old lasso technique and see if we can get the rope around the dog. I got the cinch, and I got a good grip of the dog. It was just like … I was very happy.”

Once Indy was out of the hole, his owner took him immediately to a veterinarian for medical treatment.

Firefighters said being able to reunite Indy with his owner was a sentimental moment.

“Happiness, relief,” Chula Vista firefighter Jaime Mendoza said. “It was definitely more of an emotional part when we saw the owner come over … hands down the best feeling was being able to see him go over to his dog and pet him.”

Indy’s owner Mark Pugh told KFMB on Wednesday that the dog suffered a large gash on his back about 18 inches long, which ended up having a bacterial infection.

While that infection took a long time to heal, Indy also suffered a ruptured disc in one of his vertebrae, which was causing compression of his spinal cord, making it difficult to walk.

Pugh told KFMB that it could be another couple months before Indy is back to normal.

The property owner has since covered up the hole with plywood and cement so no one else gets hurt.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
This is a still image from a video showing deputies assaulting an inmate at the Charles B....
‘Extremely egregious’: Sheriff discusses beating of jail inmate in Augusta
Siricco Wilson
Man accused of child molestation in Richmond County

Latest News

Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Kremlin accuses Ukrainian saboteurs of attack inside Russia
A hunter said he killed and skinned what he thought were two coyotes, but later discovered they...
Hunter accused of killing family’s dogs says he thought they were coyotes
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
Jalen Carter, top NFL prospect, posts bond on charges in fatal crash
Drag artist Vidalia Anne Gentry speaks during a news conference held by the Human Rights...
Tennessee, many others target drag shows
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
George Santos now under investigation by House Ethics panel