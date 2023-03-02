Submit Photos/Videos
Restaurants support local Girl Scouts with inspired cookie desserts

Local restaurants show their support for local Girl Scouts by serving cookie inspired desserts and celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.
By Macy Neal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local restaurants show their support for local Girl Scouts by serving cookie inspired desserts and celebrate National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend.

Edgar’s Grille is offering specialty desserts, Belair Donuts will have designer donuts featuring cookie toppings at both locations, and Farmhaus Burgers is having a milkshake throwdown between their Thin Mint and Samoa-inspired shakes.

Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia invites cookie-lovers across the area to celebrate the annual weekend, happening March 3 through 5. While cookie season doesn’t officially end until March 18, this will be one of the last weekends for cookie booths

Cookie funds go toward local troops to fund community service projects, field trips, camp and events. Selling cookies raises their troop funds, while teaching them skills such as entrepreneurial skills, managing sales, money management, goal setting, customer service and work-ethic.

You can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment, or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations. 100% of the proceeds stay local building troop funds to explore new places, programs, and experiences.

