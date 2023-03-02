Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

North Augusta Lady Jackets are buzzing back to state

We talked with Head Coach Al Young about the opportunity to play in the state championship and the hype leading up to the game.
By Daniel Booth
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta girls basketball team is playing in their sixth state championship in the last seven years.

We talked with Head Coach Al Young about the opportunity to play in the state championship and the hype leading up to the game.

“We’re all excited, and certainly, we’re trying to prepare ourselves and get ourselves ready for the big game. We know that we’re going to have to bring all we’ve got and a lot of intensity and play hard. We’re just going to do all we can to make sure we get it done,” he said.

Sports Director Dan Booth: “Are there some differences between this team and past years’ teams?”

MORE | Augusta Boxer motivated by family to get back in the ring

Young: “I think all of our teams are different. Certainly, the personalities and personnel are different, but one of the things about this team that I like is that they are young, and they are hungry, and they come to play every game. I’m so excited about it, and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Booth: “How special is this group when it comes to that youth continuing to produce in such big spots?”

Young: “In past years, we’ve had girls who have started early, and it produced a lot of state championships. So I’m hoping and expecting the same thing from this young group of girls. I think they’re talented. I think they work hard. I think their minds are in the right place, and I’m excited about the future.”

The state championship game between North Augusta and Westwood is at 5 p.m. at USC Aiken.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
Erik Adam Bodie
New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Latest News

While Justin Dock is grinding hard getting ready for his upcoming fight, his kids are with him...
Augusta Boxer motivated by family to get back in the ring
South Carolina guard Kierra Fletcher (41) shoots over Georgia guard Diamond Battles (3) as...
Boston, No 1 Gamecocks take SEC title, top Georgia 73-63
FILE - Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder looks on in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA...
Hawks hire Snyder as coach to replace fired McMillan
Augusta Christian wins state
Augusta Christian wins state, again.