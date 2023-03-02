North Augusta Lady Jackets are buzzing back to state

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta girls basketball team is playing in their sixth state championship in the last seven years.

We talked with Head Coach Al Young about the opportunity to play in the state championship and the hype leading up to the game.

“We’re all excited, and certainly, we’re trying to prepare ourselves and get ourselves ready for the big game. We know that we’re going to have to bring all we’ve got and a lot of intensity and play hard. We’re just going to do all we can to make sure we get it done,” he said.

Sports Director Dan Booth: “Are there some differences between this team and past years’ teams?”

Young: “I think all of our teams are different. Certainly, the personalities and personnel are different, but one of the things about this team that I like is that they are young, and they are hungry, and they come to play every game. I’m so excited about it, and I’m looking forward to the game.”

Booth: “How special is this group when it comes to that youth continuing to produce in such big spots?”

Young: “In past years, we’ve had girls who have started early, and it produced a lot of state championships. So I’m hoping and expecting the same thing from this young group of girls. I think they’re talented. I think they work hard. I think their minds are in the right place, and I’m excited about the future.”

The state championship game between North Augusta and Westwood is at 5 p.m. at USC Aiken.

