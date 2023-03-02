A new month brings new jobs, check out which local places are hiring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that March has begun, several local employers have announced they hosting job fairs.

If you’re just starting or looking to change career paths, check out the wide variety of employment opportunities.

Positions with government departments, school districts, universities, medical centers, programs and more.

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Workforce

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions Workforce Services held a career fair in Blackville, South Carolina, on Thursday, where recruiters made on-the-spot job offers.

Positions in electronic and instrumentation mechanics, maintenance mechanics, material processors, production operators and others with hands-on industrial, facility or operations experience, with the desire to offer lucrative and rewarding career opportunities at the Savannah River Site.”

By days end, 19 qualified candidates received contingent on-the-spot job offers.

If you couldn’t make the event, go to SRNS Careers to find and apply for more job openings.

Blackville Mayor Ronnie Pernell strongly promoted the event and was pleased with the exceptionally large turnout.

“I’ve already been approached by individuals asking how often we can hold more events like this with SRNS,” said Pernell. “We’re so impressed. This will help many people and many families within our community.”

There will also be a large number of openings for summer internships and year-round apprenticeships, all are paid positions that will provide experience at a nuclear facility.

Senior Vice President of SRNS Workforce management, Francine Burroughs, said, “We understand that it’s currently a very competitive job market for employers, and we held the event to ensure the surrounding community understands the many advantages associated with careers at SRNS.”

Fort Gordon

The Hiring Our Heroes Military Spouse Program is teaming up with Fort Gordon’s Army Community Service to host a Military Spouse Hiring Event on March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Gordon’s Catering & Conference Center, Building 18402, 19th Street, Fort Gordon.

Hiring Our Heroes works with local programs to offer military spouses global networking opportunities and career development.

HOH is a U.S. Chamber of Commerce foundation program which connects the military community including service members, military spouses and veterans, with American businesses to create economic opportunity and a strong, diversified workforce.

According to HOH, employment experts report that approximately 80% of jobs are filled by referral. Since military spouses have to start over each time they move to a new location, building professional network connections is challenging.

“It was really frustrating that every time I moved I had to find a new job,” Kathleen Kaminski, a HOH Navy spouse said.

If you couldn’t attend, go to the Hiring Our Heroes website to learn more and apply for open positions still available.

McCormick County School District

The McCormick County School District is hosting a Recruitment Fair for full and part-time certified employees on Monday.

Positions available in elementary, middle, and high is needed. Small class size, sign on bonus, and secure campus in each building. If you are looking for a position as a teacher or any other kind of school support, the school district has several openings.

Retired teachers can also return to the classroom full-time with no penalty. The school superintendent or a team member is available for live and recorded interviews.

If you are unable to attend, go to the school district website to learn more about available positions.

Mar. 6 - from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the McCormick Middle School Gym, at 6979 Hwy 28 South, McCormick

Augusta University

Augusta University will hold a career fair for part-time and full-time positions.

Available positions in: public safety, administrative, research, nursing, maintenance, dental assistants, environmental services, information technology and grounds keepers.

You can attend the fair or apply online for available job openings.

March 7 - from 2 to 4 p.m. at 3179 Washington Road, Augusta

Augusta University is:

ranked #2 as the Top CSRA employers

recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best-in-State Employers list for three consecutive years

ranked $16 Most Diverse College in Georgia

Carnegie Institution for Doctoral & Professional Universities

Columbia County Chamber, School District

The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Columbia County School District, will host the Fourth Annual Columbia County Career and College Expo next Thursday presented by Georgia Power and Southern Nuclear.

The free event targets area middle school and high school students and parents. Breakout sessions in dual enrollment, financial aid and work-based learning will be held throughout the evening. Over 30 colleges, universities, and participating businesses are scheduled to participate.

March 9 - from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia County Exhibition Center

The purpose of the event is to expose parents and students to career opportunities for the future. The initiative will align the educational, technical, and trade sectors with the businesses showing parents and students the pathways to obtain a future quality career.

To register and learn more information head to the Career and College Expo website.

McDuffie County School System

The McDuffie County School System will be hosting a recruitment fair for teachers and paraprofessional candidates, but below is a list of specific teaching needs for the coming school year:

Thomson High School - Science and math

Thomson-McDuffie Middle School - Special Education

Maxwell Elementary School - Music

McDuffie Achievement Center - Science

Walk-ins are welcome; however, anyone interested in attending is encouraged to schedule a 15-minute appointment through Amber Howard beforehand by calling 706-986-4000.

Participants should park in the main lot at the front entrance of the school and enter through the front door. Applications will be available at the event, and participants should bring copies of their résumé.

March 9 - from 4 to 6 p.m. at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School, located at 1191 White Oak Rd., Thomson

If you are unable to attend, go the the school district website to learn more about available positions.

Columbia County Board of Commissioners

Columbia County Board of Commissioners will be holding a job fair for a variety of skilled-trade and professional positions.

Interested applicants are encouraged to apply online where a complete list of job descriptions for Columbia County can be found.

Columbia County will have team members from Facility Maintenance, Fire Rescue, Fleet Services, Human Resources, Information Technology, Library Services, Parks Recreation and Events, Road and Bridges, Stormwater Compliance and Operations, Technology, Tax Assessor, Traffic Engineering, Utility Permitting, Water Utility, and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office on site to provide interested candidates an overview of available positions and answer any questions the candidate might have.

Columbia county offers a new starting base pay of $15 an hour, 11 paid holidays, retirement plans, employee medical clinic, education tuition reimbursement, free life insurance, onsite training, wellness programs and an employee fitness center.

March 13 - from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, located at 212 Partnership Drive, Grovetown

Augusta University Health

If you’re interested in a career with Augusta University Health, you can speak the recruitment team and have the opportunity for on-site interviews with hiring managers.

There are part-time and full-time positions available. A few current positions: hospital service representative, licensed practice nurse, registered nurse, patient care technician, and bio-medical engineering techs.

For more information on positions available, go to the AU Health Careers website.

You can attend the Talent Search Tuesday hiring fairs.

March 14, April 11 - from 1 to 3 p.m. at Augusta University Medical Center, 1120 15th St., B Entrance and JagStop Lobby.

Columbia County Government

Columbia County is hosting the Columbia County Job Fair, presenting jobs available in different government offices. Interested applicants for any position should apply online.

March 13 - from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Columbia County Exhibition Center, 212 Partnership Drive, Grovetown

Aiken Regional Medical Center

Aiken Regional Medical Center is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering regularly scheduled job fairs throughout 2023.

Job fairs will focus on positions in nursing and support services. Full and part-time employees are eligible for benefits that include but not limited to health insurance, paid time off, 401k and tuition reimbursement.

Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $25,000.

Here’s a schedule of 2023 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Every second Tuesday- from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for environmental services positions.

Mar. 21, Apr. 18, May 16, Jun. 13, Jul. 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19, Oct. 17, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14 - from 1 to 3:30 p.m. for nursing positions.

Every Wednesday – from 10 a.m. to noon except for December, which will only be held the first two Wednesdays of the month.

For additional job fair dates, visit aikenregional.com/careers.

Job fairs are held in the hospital’s main lobby unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is not required. Interested candidates can apply online or walk-in and are highly encouraged to bring an updated resume for a possible offer on the spot.

For more information and to view available opportunities, visit aikenregional.com/careers.

City of Aiken, Parks, Recreation and Tourism

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for summer employment. Job openings include lifeguards, water safety instructors, and summer day camp counselors. All positions are temporary or seasonal and may work up to 40 hours per week.

For more information, visit City of Aiken, South Carolina Job Explorer (cityofaikensc.gov).

Master’s Tournament

As the 2023 Master’s Tournament approaches, there are several open full and part time positions still available.

To find and apply for a position, go to the Master’s Tournament jobs website.

If you require a reasonable accommodation to complete the application process, please send an e-mail including the specific accommodation requested to: HRM@augustanational.com.

Work Source Georgia

Work Source Georgia is a non-profit that assists with job placement, funding for training, and education.

Job seekers should go to the open position website, and if you have any questions you can email Regina Carter-Gilliam at onestop@ecgwdc.org.

Open positions include, general laborer, forklift drivers, machine operators, welders, packers, housekeepers and banquet servers.

Lowe’s

Lowe’s in Martinez on Bobby Jones Expressway is hiring for part-time and full-time positions and can go to its website to learn more about available positions and apply.

