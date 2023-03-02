Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mother charged with murder in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

VIDEO: Amarillo woman arrested for murder charges of 2-month-old death
By Tamlyn Cochran and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA/Gray News) - Police say a Texas mother has been charged with murder in the death of her 2-month-old baby, KFDA reports.

Officers responded to a call about a baby not breathing around 6:25 p.m. last Tuesday at a home in Amarillo, Texas. Police say when responders arrived, the 2-month-old girl was dead.

During an investigation, police say evidence was found to place the baby’s mother, 19-year-old Ashley Harper, under arrest for injury to a child. She was booked into the Potter County Detention Center that night.

After further investigation, police say a warrant was issued Tuesday for Harper. The charge against the mother was changed to murder.

Harper remains in the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KFDA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
This is a still image from a video showing deputies assaulting an inmate at the Charles B....
‘Extremely egregious’: Richmond County sheriff discusses beating of jail inmate
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash

Latest News

Student debt relief advocates gather outside the Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Legal fight over student debt is a prelude to political battle
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
School bus generic
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Biden begins push for funding for pandemic fraud measures
NASA's two astronauts are joined by one Russian cosmonaut and only the second person from the...
Spectators awed as SpaceX launches astronauts to ISS