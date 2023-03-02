Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County school buses will not be running Thursday due to vandalism of their transportation fleet.

McDuffie County Superintendent, Michelle Rhodes, sent out an automated call and text to all parents to inform them the buses will not run.

Students should find an alternate route to school. If students are not able to attend school due to the transportation issue, it will be an excused absence.

The incident is under investigation, and the transportation lot is an active crime scene.

All schools will operate as normal.

