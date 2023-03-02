Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Mayor arrested on child porn counts in Maryland college town

Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, police said.
Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, police said.(Prince George’s County Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — The mayor of a Maryland college town was arrested Thursday morning on dozens of child pornography counts hours after he resigned from office.

Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, the Prince George’s County Police Department said in a statement Thursday morning. Police searched his College Park home Tuesday and seized cell phones as well as a storage device, tablet and computer.

County officials said the department started investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children notified them on Feb. 17 that a social media account had distributed suspected child pornography. Detectives traced the account to Wojahn, authorities said.

Wojahn submitted his resignation after business hours on Wednesday, city officials said in a statement Thursday. He was serving his second term as mayor of College Park, which includes the University of Maryland campus, after winning election in 2015. He previously served eight years as a city councilman.

“Mr. Wojahn resigned his position yesterday and has been cooperating fully with law enforcement,” his attorney David Moyse said via email Thursday. “While too early to comment on the allegations, we will continue to cooperate as the process unfolds.”

In his resignation letter, which the city released, Wojahn said he plans to “deal with my own mental health” and asked residents to keep his family in their prayers.

“While this investigation does not involve any official city business of any kind, it is in the best interests of our community that I step aside and not serve as a distraction,” he wrote.

Originally from Wisconsin, Wojahn graduated from Georgetown University Law Center and has worked in legal advocacy and government relations.

The city will hold a special election to choose a new mayor.

___

This story has been corrected to show police searched the home Tuesday, not last week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in...
House Ethics panel launches probe into GOP’s George Santos
Officer Andres Vasquez-Lasso, 32, was shot and killed in the line of duty, the Chicago Police...
32-year-old Chicago police officer shot, killed in the line of duty
Tips to financially prepare to buy a home
Tips to financially prepare to buy a home
Firefighters and rescuers supported by two cranes, search through the wreckage after a trains...
Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search; relatives give DNA
Tips to financially prepare to buy a home