Major League Fishing Invitational at Clarks Hill finishes up day 2

Fishing fans from around the CSRA showed up to Wildwood Park Wednesday for day 2 weigh-in of the MLF Invitational
Final day of the MLF Invitational at Clarks Hill will be held Thursday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday was cut day for the Major League Fishing Invitational at Clarks Hill. 150 of the top anglers in the country fish day 1 and 2, but only the top 50 get to fish the final day Thursday.

The top angler continues to be Dakota Ebare. Ebare took the lead after day 1 and continues to be at the top spot with a two day total weight of 42 lbs. 3 oz. He also caught the biggest fish of the day with an 8 lb. 4 oz. largemouth.

Fans from around the area came to weigh-in Wednesday at Wildwood Park - meeting their favorite anglers and cheering them on.

The Greenbrier Fishing Team is helping with the weigh-in process this week - giving them exposure to professional tournaments and meeting some of their fishing idols. Braeden Rustan, a freshman on the Greenbrier Fishing Team says, “it’s been awesome seeing all my idols out here like Brian Latimer, Jacob Wheeler - I got my hat signed by him. It’s been awesome”.

Not only do the younger anglers get to see their idols - it also gives them something to look forward to. “We’ve met some of the college national champions that were here and now rookies on this tour, so it’s giving them some motivation to see where they might be able to go”, says Greenbrier Fishing Team coach Amy Stephens.

Weigh-in Thursday will be at Wildwood Park starting at 3 PM. The winner of the tournament takes home $80,000. You can watch the tournament live by clicking here: MLF LIVE

