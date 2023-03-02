Local mobile petting zoo launches new goat yoga program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most people enjoy yoga in their spare time, but it can get boring.

One local petting zoo decided to throw goats in the mix. We asked them to swing by our station to see how it works.

Who doesn’t like goats? Jennifer Westbrook likes goats, and she likes yoga too.

“It’s wonderful for relaxation. It’s wonderful for increasing your strength and your flexibility,” she said.

Mobile petting zoo Barnyard Buddies decided to combine the two.

“Goat yoga is your regular yoga session; add in goats,” said Westbrook.

Brandi Brace says they’re taking their goats on the road. She believes goats make yoga sessions more fun.

“The goats climb all over you. They come up and sniff you, and sometimes they poop on you, which is not so fun, but really not that big of a deal,” said Brace.

Westbrook has been practicing yoga for about 25 years, but she’s never had a class like this.

“I’m expecting a noisy class, a little bit more distracting than your typical yoga class, but I think it’ll be fun, a lot of smiles, I’m sure,” she said.

She’s excited to see how goats affect the yoga experience.

“I think that this is gonna be a nice opportunity to blend two really therapeutic modalities: animals and yoga, so I’m excited to see what it does,” said Westbrook.

Brace says they have some events coming up. You can also reach out about creating your event.

