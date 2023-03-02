Submit Photos/Videos
Insulin price cuts come as a relief to diabetic Georgians

Eli Lilly announced a series of price cuts that would lower the cost of the most commonly used forms of its insulin by 70%. (CNN, Eli Lilly & Co.)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Help is coming for the more than 1 million Georgians who are diabetic.

One of the biggest insulin manufacturers, Eli Lily, announced on Wednesday it’s cutting the price of insulin by nearly 70 percent. It will also cap patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

Georgian Lacy Mason remembers discovering at 17 years old she was diabetic and not having health insurance.

“It completely changed my life. I had a fear of needles as well that I had to overcome,” Mason said.

MORE | Ga. grads worry about potential end of student debt relief program

By graduate school, Mason started to really feel the financial burden. Her insulin cost as much as $800 to $1,000 per month.

Mason started rationing to cut costs.

“It made my kidneys hurt. I lost a lot of weight,” she said.

Lacy Mason
Lacy Mason(WANF)

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., brought Mason as a guest to the State of the Union address to highlight his efforts to cap insulin costs at $35 a month for everyone – a level where it now stands for seniors.

“Capping insulin costs is about more than people’s pocketbooks; it’s about saving lives,” Warnock said this week after the Lilly announcement.

MORE | Senate passes bill reforming Georgia’s foster care custody

In Georgia, 12% of the state’s adult population is diabetic. According to data collected by Peterson-KFF, more than 1 in 20 insulin users whose costs currently exceed $35 in the private insurance markets pay more than $150 per month per insulin product.

Georgia pharmacy manager Dylan Moak has seen uninsured customers like Mason struggle to get what they need to survive.

Dylan Moak
Dylan Moak(WANF)

That’s why he’s glad about Lilly’s decision to cut prices.

“I think it’s great that, you know, a drug company is deciding to make this momentous step to, you know, reduce their profits,” said Moak. “Some people really struggle to pay it. They’re having to choose between, you know, getting their insulin or paying their rent or paying their bills.”

However, Moak, Mason and Warnock all agree the work isn’t over.

“People should not die from not being able to afford their insulin, period – whether you’re insured or uninsured,” said Mason.

