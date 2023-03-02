Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Gunfire noise raises alarm for Harlem High School students

Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.
Harlem High School, Harlem, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sound of gunfire raised some concern after school on Thursday near Harlem High School.

During after-school extracurricular practice activities, several gunshots were heard coming from a neighborhood behind the school’s track, according to the Columbia County School District.

Staff immediately moved all students into the school building and contacted law enforcement.

Parents were contacted to pick up their children and the remainder of the practices were ended for the day.

Law enforcement offers found the source of the gunfire and determined there was no threat made to the school, students or staff, according to the district.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
Vandalism stops McDuffie County school buses from running
Teen charged in Thomson bus damage; routes set to resume
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial

Latest News

I-TEAM: Gas stove debate continues to heat up
goat yoga
Local mobile petting zoo launches new goat yoga program
Alex Murdaugh (center) listens to testimony earlier this month during his murder trial. Defense...
BLOG: Day 28: Jury begins deliberation in Murdaugh murder trial
Aspiring nurse honored as lifesaver for saving co-worker’s life