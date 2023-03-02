Gunfire noise raises alarm for Harlem High School students

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The sound of gunfire raised some concern after school on Thursday near Harlem High School.

During after-school extracurricular practice activities, several gunshots were heard coming from a neighborhood behind the school’s track, according to the Columbia County School District.

Staff immediately moved all students into the school building and contacted law enforcement.

Parents were contacted to pick up their children and the remainder of the practices were ended for the day.

Law enforcement offers found the source of the gunfire and determined there was no threat made to the school, students or staff, according to the district.

