Grovetown Police find missing 14-year-old girl

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department has found a 14-year-old girl.

Raven Houston, 14, was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. leaving her home on Grove Landing Way.

Houston is described as five foot two inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Houston was last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans, and black and green shoes.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.