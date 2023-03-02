Submit Photos/Videos
Grovetown Police find missing 14-year-old girl

Raven Houston, 14
Raven Houston, 14
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department has found a 14-year-old girl.

Raven Houston, 14, was last seen on Wednesday at approximately 5:00 p.m. leaving her home on Grove Landing Way.

Houston is described as five foot two inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Houston was last seen wearing a tan sweater, blue jeans, and black and green shoes.

First Step Staffing celebrates opening of Broad Street office
Veteran begins 22-hour workout to raise awareness for mental health
Major League Fishing Invitational at Clarks Hill finishes up day 2
