First Step Staffing celebrates opening of Broad Street office

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nonprofit held a ribbon cutting on Broad Street as they look forward to giving people in our community job opportunities.

First Step Staffing helps people struggling with homelessness and other circumstances get back into the workforce.

Through the program, job seekers can get personalized coaching and industry-specific experience to build resumes.

“We officially opened in November of last year. Since that opening, we’ve already had 530 applicants come through our doors looking for employment. We’ve been able to place 111 of them. Three of them were hired permanently with the businesses we are partnering with. We’d love to see more of those success stories,” said CEO of First Step Staffing Amelia Nickerson.

