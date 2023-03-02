Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

First Step Staffing celebrates opening of Broad Street office

A nonprofit held a ribbon cutting on Broad Street as they look forward to giving people in our community an opportunity.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nonprofit held a ribbon cutting on Broad Street as they look forward to giving people in our community job opportunities.

First Step Staffing helps people struggling with homelessness and other circumstances get back into the workforce.

Through the program, job seekers can get personalized coaching and industry-specific experience to build resumes.

MORE | Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite in the Fight events for 2023

“We officially opened in November of last year. Since that opening, we’ve already had 530 applicants come through our doors looking for employment. We’ve been able to place 111 of them. Three of them were hired permanently with the businesses we are partnering with. We’d love to see more of those success stories,” said CEO of First Step Staffing Amelia Nickerson.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
Erik Adam Bodie
New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Latest News

First Step Staffing celebrates opening of Broad Street office
First Step Staffing celebrates opening of Broad Street office
Veteran begins 22-hour workout to raise awareness for mental health
Veteran begins 22-hour workout to raise awareness for mental health
Adam Cooper is partnering with 56 Brave Patriot Apparel, PICK UP THE SIX podcast, and Max...
Veteran begins 22-hour workout to raise awareness for mental health
blighted properties in Augusta
City of Augusta’s progress on tackling blighted properties