Drugs and guns seized after high speed chase in Orangeburg County

Drugs and guns were seized after a high speed chase in Orangeburg County.
Drugs and guns were seized after a high speed chase in Orangeburg County.(WIS News 10)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two men are facing drug charges in Orangeburg County after a high-speed chase that lasted 20 miles.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Eric Johnson, 24, of Denmark, and Davon Johnson, 19, of Greenville are charged with possession with intent to distribute a Schedule V narcotic (promethazine), distribution of powder cocaine, distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of unlawful carrying of a pistol, hit and run and several traffic tickets.

Ravenell said that around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on Bamberg Rd after a vehicle was spotted with a wrong license plate.

Ravenell said the vehicle reached speeds of up to 100 mph while it traveled on Binnicker’s Bridge Rd and into Bamberg County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle turned right onto Charles St.

The men attempted to leave the scene and were arrested after a K9 unit was brought into the search.

A bag was located with two firearms and drugs. A warrant said the vehicle itself also contained more narcotics.

Eric Johnson (Left) Davon Johnson (Right)
Eric Johnson (Left) Davon Johnson (Right)(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

