Driver killed in 2-vehicle traffic accident east of Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Saluda County, according to authorities.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 378 about 5 miles east of Saluda, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2016 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling west on the highway when a 2007 Honda Accord entered the roadway from a stop sign northbound at Mount Willing Road, according to SCHP.

The driver in the Dodge, the vehicle’s only occupant, was not injured, but the driver of the Accord, its sole occupant, was killed, according to SCHP.

The victim’s name was not available Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.