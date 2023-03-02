Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ll see scattered showers continue this evening into tonight across the CSRA. Temperatures will stay mild again tonight and drop to near 60 by daybreak Friday.

FIRST ALERT | A powerful front moves in Friday and brings gusty winds along with the chance for severe storms. It’s not a guarantee we see severe weather - but if we do it would most likely be in the afternoon and evening. Damaging straight line winds and tornadoes look possible if storms can get organized. It will also be a windy day with non-thunderstorm winds gusting between 30-40 mph. Temperatures will be warm ahead of storms and reach highs near 80.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will be in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 70s. It will stay breezy behind the front Saturday with winds out of the west-northwest between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be cooler near 40 early Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday looks beautiful across the CSRA with morning lows in the mid-40s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers will be possible again Tuesday through next Thursday.

Gusty winds and low chance for severe weather moves in Friday. (WRDW)

