Community roundup: Food drive, donation to Y and more

EVANS, Ga. - A Boy Scout working on his Eagle rank is conducting a food and supply drive for Columbia County Cares.

Columbia County Cares is a food pantry that serves more than 300 families a month. It relies on donations and volunteers to provide food, health and comfort items to families and their pets in need.

Boy Scout Josh M. saw a need for a spring donation drive to help with this. He is collecting for the entire month of April and doing several neighborhood food drives. He has also arranged for a temporary drop-off location at the Boy Scout Council offices, located at 4316 Three J Road in Evans and at the model home in Crawford Creek neighborhood in Evans.

Accepted donations are nonperishable food items, grits, oatmeal, cereal, dog and cat food, ramen noodles, cake and brownie mixes, saltine crackers, travel sizes of hygiene items, small sizes of dishwashing liquid and laundry detergent, and condiments.

For more information on how to donate throughout the year or to volunteer, visit https://columbiacountycares.org.

Busby’s foundation donates $1,000 to Family YMCA

From left: James Thomas of the YMCA, Rick Busby and Buzz. (Contributed)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On Tuesday, Rick Busby with Busby’s Heating and Air presented the Family YMCA of Greater Augusta with a $1,000 check as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative.

The contribution was made to assist the Y with its annual fundraising campaign.

The Y operates more than 50 locations in eight counties across Georgia and South Carolina, including nine health and wellness facilities, a child development academy, Camp Lakeside, 27 after-school sites and 19 summer camp locations throughout the CSRA.

No one is turned away for inability to pay.

Each year, the Y gives out $2 million in scholarships to those in need.

Aiken Tech team earns innovation honor

From left: Dorian Newton, D. Eng., SRS Apprenticeship Steering Committee and Savannah River Nuclear Solutions (SRNS) Program Manager for the Apprenticeship School and Pipeline Training; Dean Crystal Ratliff, Ph.D., Aiken Tech Office of Student Success and Retention; David Jackson, SRNS Apprenticeship School Lead; Department Chair Aherial Polite, Aiken Tech Chemistry, Physics, and Nuclear Technology Department; BooBoo Roberts, SRNS Technical College Loaned Executive and Deputy Program Manager for Apprenticeship and Pipeline Training; and Dean Steven Simmons, Ed.D., Aiken Tech School of Technical and Continuing Education. (Contributed)

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - Aiken Technical College’s Nuclear Fundamentals Apprenticeship Team has received the prestigious A. Wade Martin Innovation Team of the Year Award from the South Carolina Technical College System Foundation.

The annual award recognizes state technical college system employees who have worked together to make a significant contribution to their college or the statewide system.

The Nuclear Fundamentals Apprenticeship Program began in the spring of 2020 and has since had four cohorts to complete the program. In January, the program welcomed its largest cohort yet, with more than 100 apprentices.

During the program, the apprentices spend two days a week in nuclear fundamentals courses taught by Aiken Tech instructors and two days a week at the Savannah River Site, gaining practical, on-the-job experiences. Those who complete the program earn the Nuclear Fundamentals Certificate from Aiken Tech.

Edgefield County educator named top administrator

From left: Dr. Kevin O’Gorman and Stephanie Wallace (Contributed)

JOHNSTON, S.C. – The Edgefield County School District’s director of curriculum and instruction, Stephanie Wallace, was named top administrator in South Carolina by the Palmetto State Literacy Association.

“We are elated Ms. Wallace has been recognized at the state level by the leaders and members of the Palmetto State Literacy Association for the outstanding work she is doing here in Edgefield County,” stated ECSD Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman. “She has always had a heart for students, teachers, and, of course, literacy. Her tremendous dedication to education shows in her work every day and we are so proud of her.”

Wallace was lauded for her efforts leading to a more immersive, inquiry-based approach to learning that goes beyond the required teaching of state standards, the improvement of school library resources, student-driven learning experiences with an emphasis on communication and collaboration, and more.

Gerald Jones Auto Group makes new acquisition

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Gerald Jones Auto Group is announces the recent acquisition of Fairway Ford of Evans, which will become the new location for Gerald Jones Lincoln.

Customers will be able to service their Fords, Lincolns and other vehicles at the location, 4333 Washington Road, and at Gerald Jones Ford at 3480 Wrightsboro Road.

“Our commitment to our customers is that we will continue to provide the same quality products and services that they have come to expect from our store, while also introducing some value-added improvements.,” the company said. “As always, Gerald Jones Auto Group appreciates the continued support and we look forward to serving our customers’ automotive needs for many years to come.”

