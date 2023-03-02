Buckhead cityhood bill fails in Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A bill that would spin the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta into its city has failed in the Georgia Senate.

SB 114 fails with a vote of 23 to 33 #gapol #gasenate — Senate Press Office (@GASenatePress) March 2, 2023

The push to make Buckhead its own city has received resistance from both businesses and the Governor’s office. Gov. Kemp raises concerns about the constitutionality of Senate Bill 114.

A similar movement tried and failed last year, but some supporters held out hope that new leadership in the Capitol would push it through. The previous effort was doomed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker David Ralston, neither of whom are currently in office.

Buckhead City Committee CEO and Chairman Bill White released the following statement:

“Today, the Georgia State Senate voted against our Buckhead City bills moving forward in the legislative process for this year.

We want to thank you for your unwavering support, resources, volunteerism and love, especially these past few weeks contacting the legislators.We also would like to thank the legislators who voted to support our VOTE on Buckhead City.

We especially thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones for his leadership and for getting us this far today. We would also like to extend blessings to Senator Randy Robertson, and our great vocal senators today, Senator Ed Seltzer, Senator Greg Doleful, Senator Carden Summers, and Senator Colton Moore, and our original sponsor Senator Brandon Beach.

We are of course disappointed in the results of the Senate vote today, but we will never give up until Buckhead gets to VOTE.”

Buckhead city fails.



Atlanta united. 💪 pic.twitter.com/GOyfArG4Xy — Josh McLaurin (@JoshforGeorgia) March 2, 2023

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens released the following statement:

“Atlanta is one city, with one bright future.

“I am thankful to the bipartisan majority of the Georgia Senate who voted to reject SB 114. I am grateful to the large number of Atlantans—from parents to businesses to educational leaders—who stood up and spoke with a united voice for a united city.

“When I came into office, I committed to building strong bonds across Atlanta, including in Buckhead, and with our state’s leaders. We’ve delivered investments in public safety that have driven down crime, filled potholes and are moving Atlanta forward, together. But most importantly, we have listened to residents about their concerns and hopes, and we have responded.

“To my fellow Atlantans: whether you support or oppose deannexation, I will continue working with you to improve our services, to invest in our communities and ensure a safe city for all. Atlanta is a group project, and we will work every day of the week with you, on your behalf, and hearing your voices.”

State Sen. Jason Esteves released the following statement:

“Atlanta is stronger when it is united. The State of Georgia is stronger when Democrats and Republicans work together in the interest of good policy. I am grateful that the Senate soundly defeated SB 114 so that we may move forward and focus on the real issues at hand including healthcare, education, the economy, and public safety. These are the issues that my constituents– including those in Buckhead– elected me to address, and they will remain my top priority for the remainder of this legislative session.”

