AU takes on USC Aiken during the Battle of the River Peach Belt

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park announces the return of the Battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference baseball game, and tickets go on sale Friday.

SRP Park will host Battle on the River, where the University of South Carolina Aiken to take on Augusta University.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. The game is scheduled for March 29, and the first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Pacers will be in the home third base dugout and the Jaguars will be in the first base dugout.

“We invite the community to come and pack SRP Park for this annual rivalry game on the river,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “We love partnering with Coach Holder and Coach Howell on this annual evening featuring two great regional colleges!”

To purchase fans will need to visit online or visit the SRP Park Box Office, 187 Railroad Avenue. There will be no phone orders.

Ticket Pricing for Augusta University v. USC Aiken game:

• WOW Club!: $15 + fee’s

• Lower Bowl Seating (General Admission): $10 + fees

• College Students with ID and Kids 4-12: $5 + fees

• Kids 3 and under: Free (ticket given at gate)

• Parking will be $5 at the Stadium Deck (located directly across from the SRP Park)

• Online Ticket Link

The GreenJackets will open VIP ticket sales to season seat members, holders, sponsors, and both USC Aiken and Augusta University alumni and booster clubs on Thursday, March 2. School alumni and booster members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

