Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU takes on USC Aiken during the Battle of the River Peach Belt

SRP Park hosts the return of annual game
SRP Park announces the return of the Battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference baseball...
SRP Park announces the return of the Battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference baseball game, and tickets go on sale Friday.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - SRP Park announces the return of the Battle on the River Rivalry Peach Belt Conference baseball game, and tickets go on sale Friday.

SRP Park will host Battle on the River, where the University of South Carolina Aiken to take on Augusta University.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. The game is scheduled for March 29, and the first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

MORE | North Augusta Lady Jackets are buzzing back to state

The Pacers will be in the home third base dugout and the Jaguars will be in the first base dugout.

“We invite the community to come and pack SRP Park for this annual rivalry game on the river,” stated GreenJackets Vice President Tom Denlinger. “We love partnering with Coach Holder and Coach Howell on this annual evening featuring two great regional colleges!”

To purchase fans will need to visit online or visit the SRP Park Box Office, 187 Railroad Avenue. There will be no phone orders.

Ticket Pricing for Augusta University v. USC Aiken game:

• WOW Club!: $15 + fee’s

• Lower Bowl Seating (General Admission): $10 + fees

• College Students with ID and Kids 4-12: $5 + fees

• Kids 3 and under: Free (ticket given at gate)

• Parking will be $5 at the Stadium Deck (located directly across from the SRP Park)

• Online Ticket Link

The GreenJackets will open VIP ticket sales to season seat members, holders, sponsors, and both USC Aiken and Augusta University alumni and booster clubs on Thursday, March 2. School alumni and booster members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) speaks during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA...
911 calls appear to place former UGA defensive lineman at scene of deadly crash
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
This is a still image from a video showing deputies assaulting an inmate at the Charles B....
‘Extremely egregious’: Sheriff discusses beating of jail inmate in Augusta
Siricco Wilson
Man accused of child molestation in Richmond County

Latest News

‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl
Deadly ‘zombie’ drug rots your skin — and it’s hit the 2-state region
SRNS Career Fair- March 2, 2023
New month brings new jobs; check out who’s hiring
A new month brings new jobs, here are some local places that are hiring
Tranquilizer
South Carolina sees a spike in animal tranquilizer overdoses