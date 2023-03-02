Aspiring nurse honored as lifesaver for saving co-worker’s life

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An employee at Aiken Regional Medical Center was rewarded for saving a life.

The Great Catch program highlights efforts where employees were proactive that, without intervention, could have been harmful to a patient. But Danny Grenade didn’t save a patient’s life. He saved his co-worker Steven Turner.

We talked to him about the moment he realized something was wrong. Grenade is 20 years old. He’s a patient care tech, a student at USC Aiken, and an aspiring nurse. He’s also a literal lifesaver.

He thought his co-worker Turner was asleep on the job but turns out he was in cardiac and respiratory arrest.

He tells us it was a matter of the right place and right time because he and Steven are more than just co-workers; they’re friends.

“It was definitely super scary at the moment, you know, not knowing what the outcome may be,” he said. “I’m just glad that I was there for Stephen at that moment.”

Turner is not only a radiology tech. He’s a husband and a father who says he’s grateful to still be here with his family.

“It’s weird to think that one person, you know, because you meet so many different people, but you never know when it’s that one person that’s going to win this case. Danny, that made all the difference,” he said.

Turner and Grenade say they’re happy they get to spend more days with their families and work with each other.

“More grateful, you know, about the time that we have together now that we almost didn’t,” said Turner.

Grenade: “He’s definitely more than just somebody I clock in and out with. He’s definitely a friend.”

Aiken Regional Medical Center says they’ll continue this program to highlight employees like Grenade who keep an eye out for their team.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.