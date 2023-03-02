A.R. Johnson’s student quartet to perform musical showdown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A.R. Johnson Magnet School orchestra students will be performing in a musical showdown next week.

Four-string students will be playing, they’ll perform with Beatles versus Stones, a musical showdown this upcoming Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the school on Laney Walker Boulevard.

The orchestra instructor tells us there’s a lot of practice leading up to this event.

Amy Ellington, the orchestra instructor, says, “It’s been wonderful working with them, working with the Stones and Beatles music and since we’ve been chosen, it’s been so much fun working with the music.”

You don’t want to miss the performance, located at the Imperial Theater in downtown, Augusta. For more information, go to the Imperial Theater’s website or the A.R. Johnson’s website.

