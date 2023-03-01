Submit Photos/Videos
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies have arrested two suspects in a shooting that happened Sunday morning outside a supermarket.

According to authorities, Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens, 25, were arrested Tuesday. Both are charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime.

Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, Richmond County deputies responded to reports of a fight that turned into a shooting at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located on the 3600 block of Windsor Spring Road.

MORE | Aiken County deputies find no injuries after alleged shooting incident

Upon arrival, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound in each leg.

White was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that appeared not to be life-threatening.

According to an incident report from deputies, White and two other people were traveling in a car together on Windsor Spring Road when one of the people in a blue 2017 Nissan Sentra shot at their car.

MORE | Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio

The report goes on to say they drove into the parking lot trying to avoid the suspects, but the Sentra cut them off. The female driver and male passenger exited the Sentra, according to the incident report.

Witnesses say White confronted the suspects, which led to a brief physical altercation and then the male shot White.

Officers say they learned later the suspect and victim knew each other from the past and got into a fight.

