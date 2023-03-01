Pacer LIFE offers opportunities for students with intellectual disabilities

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - USC Aiken celebrated their new students a part of their postsecondary program for people with intellectual disabilities.

It’s called Pacer LIFE. The students are coming from some of our local schools, including North Augusta, Midland Valley, and South Aiken High School.

The program includes on-the-job training and independent living skills like banking, cooking, and laundry. One family says they are excited about the new experience.

“I’ll have my own dorm and become more independent,” said Ryan Johnson, student.

USC Aiken’s Pacer LIFE Program is the first in the region. It is also the sixth such program in South Carolina and joins nine other programs in Georgia.

