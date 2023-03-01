Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Orangeburg Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating assault outside Ruby Tuesday

The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two people they say assaulted a restaurant employee.
By Thomas Cassidy
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:17 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two people they say assaulted a restaurant employee.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that the incident happened outside of Ruby Tuesday around 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

“This worker was assaulted over what was said to be an ill-tasting drink,” Ravenell said. “This couple is out of control if this is all it takes to act this way.”

Ravenell said a security camera caught footage that shows two people attacking a server as she was outside on break.

The server told investigators she asked a customer how a situation could be resolved after they complained about a drink, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the employee went outside afterwards and was attacked by the couple.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
Erik Adam Bodie
New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Latest News

Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite the Fight Against Cancer 2023
Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023
Buckhead cityhood supporters vow to keep fighting
Buckhead cityhood could have ‘unforeseen outcomes,’ Kemp’s office says
The Georgia Cancer Center announces the fifth annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023, an...
Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial, jury visits Moselle property
This is a still image from a video showing deputies assaulting an inmate at the Charles B....
‘Extremely egregious’: Sheriff discusses beating of jail inmate