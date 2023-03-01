Ohio family killed in apparent murder-suicide has Augusta ties

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WRDW/WAGT) - Four people are dead, and a fifth is in critical condition after a shooting in Ohio with local ties.

Police believe it may be a murder-suicide.

Crime scene tape surrounds the home in Clarendon County, Ohio that belonged to the Cain family.

Neighbors say the house was in foreclosure, and deputies arrived to serve eviction papers when shots rang out.

“It’s hard for anybody to understand this,” said Mary-Kay Victor, neighbor.

Victor and her husband Joe say they walk the family dogs in the neighborhood every day and say she heard about the murders from her son-in-law who lives next door to where the shots were fired.

“First of all, prayers for this family. I can’t even imagine what they are going through,” she said.

The sheriff says the victims are 50-year-old Steven Cain, 46-year-old Teresa Cain, 74-year-old William Felton, and 13-year-old Ethan Cain. The sheriff says 20-year-old Samantha Cain is in critical condition.

Steven was known as the lead singer for the band, Critical Chaos, which plays groove/thrash metal, according to the band’s website.

Steven grew up in Augusta in the National Hills neighborhood. He went to Westside High School, and family and friends describe him as a great guy, someone you never saw angry or upset. He posted a poem he wrote called ‘Look at the Flowers’ on his Facebook page just a day before his death. One of the lines: “look at the flowers and think of better days.”

His 8th-grade son’s school reflected on those better days.

“Teachers and staff members were in tears today,” said Superintendent Tracey Miller.

She says teachers closed the textbooks and allowed students to talk about the death of their classmates.

“Just a bright young life has been extinguished like this,” said Miller. “We have a large bulletin board where kids can just post Post-it Notes. It’s their message. It’s what they want Ethan to know. It would bring tears to your eyes,” she said.

