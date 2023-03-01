Submit Photos/Videos
Man accused of child molestation in Richmond County

Siricco Wilson
Siricco Wilson(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County man has been arrested in connection with a child molestation case, according to authorities.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said Siricco Wilson, 33, was charged with aggravated child molestation.

Deputies said they responded to an apartment on Fairhope Street to investigate a report of a possible sexual assault on Sunday.

Two witnesses in the home said they saw a man on the living room couch with a 15-year-old resident around 3 a.m., according to deputies. The man soon left, deputies were told.

The witnesses said they did not see any sexual activities but one said the teenage girl indicated that a type of sexual activity had occurred.

Wilson, a neighbor, was arrested Tuesday, according to deputies.

