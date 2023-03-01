Georgians react to significant drop in insulin prices

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Help is coming for the millions of people who rely on insulin. It will now be significantly cheaper for diabetes patients who have been fighting for lower drug costs for years.

Lacy Mason remembers discovering at 17 years old she was diabetic and not having health insurance.

“It completely changed my life. I had a fear of needles as well that I had to overcome,” Mason said.

By graduate school, Mason started to really feel the financial burden. Her insulin cost as much as $800 to $1,000 per month.

Mason started rationing to cut costs.

“It made my kidneys hurt, I lost a lot of weight,” she said.

Pharmacy manager Dylan Moak has seen uninsured customers like Mason struggle to get what they need to survive. It’s why he’s thrilled about one of the biggest insulin manufacturers, Eli Lily, announced on Wednesday to cut the price of insulin by nearly 70 percent. It will also cap patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month.

“I think it’s great that, you know, a drug company is deciding to make this momentous step to, you know, reduce their profits,” said Moak. “Some people really struggle to pay it. They’re having to choose between, you know, getting their insulin or paying their rent or paying their bills.”

However, both Moak and Mason agree, the work isn’t over.

“People should not die from not being able to afford their insulin period whether you’re insured or uninsured,” said Mason.

