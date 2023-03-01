Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite in the Fight events for 2023

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center is planning its fifth annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023.

It’s intended to bring the community together to raise awareness of all types of cancer.

“There are many types of cancer, and each of us has a personal story of how we have been touched by at least one of them,” said Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of the center.

The event will take place from 8-11 a.m. May 13 at the M. Bert Storey Research Building at 1410 Laney Walker Blvd.

Money raised through this event will support initiatives available to all cancer patients.

Past funded projects include a mental health initiative for cancer patients, art supplies for pediatric patients, and funding for wigs or prostheses.

Participants can sign up as individuals or as teams by visiting the Unite Augusta website.

