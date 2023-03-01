Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite in the Fight events for 2023

The Georgia Cancer Center announces the fifth annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023, an event designed to bring the community together.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cancer Center is planning its fifth annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023.

It’s intended to bring the community together to raise awareness of all types of cancer.

“There are many types of cancer, and each of us has a personal story of how we have been touched by at least one of them,” said Dr. Jorge Cortes, director of the center.

MORE | Savannah woman helps couple fulfill their dreams of starting a family through surrogacy

The event will take place from 8-11 a.m. May 13 at the M. Bert Storey Research Building at 1410 Laney Walker Blvd.

Money raised through this event will support initiatives available to all cancer patients.

Past funded projects include a mental health initiative for cancer patients, art supplies for pediatric patients, and funding for wigs or prostheses.

Participants can sign up as individuals or as teams by visiting the Unite Augusta website.

MORE | DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
Erik Adam Bodie
New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Latest News

Klaimon Bradford, 31, and Brianna Owens
Pair arrested after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket
Buckhead cityhood supporters vow to keep fighting
Buckhead cityhood could have ‘unforeseen outcomes,’ Kemp’s office says
The Georgia Cancer Center announces the fifth annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023, an...
Georgia Cancer Center announces Unite in the Fight Against Cancer 2023
The jury considering whether Alex Murdaugh was responsible for murdering his wife and son will...
LIVE: Day 27: Closing arguments begin in Murdaugh murder trial, jury visits Moselle property