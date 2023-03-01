Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
Erik Adam Bodie
New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Latest News

FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers senior defensive assistant Brian Flores works with the defense as...
NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators introduce rail safety bill after fiery crash
A firefighter was killed in a massive four-alarm fire on Main Street in Buffalo's Theatre...
‘Deeply saddened’: New York firefighter killed in massive 4-alarm fire
blighted properties in Augusta
City of Augusta’s progress on tackling blighted properties
Deputies
Sheriff calls inmate assault a wake-up call for his agency