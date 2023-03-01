Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.(AP Photo/Ty O'Neil)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former “Dances With Wolves” actor pleaded not guilty Wednesday to state charges that he sexually abused Indigenous women and girls for a decade in Nevada.

Nathan Chasing Horse, 46, appeared briefly in Clark County District Court following his indictment last week on 19 charges, including sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and drug trafficking.

He has been jailed in Las Vegas on $300,000 bond since his arrest Jan. 31 near the home in North Las Vegas that he shared with five women he described as his wives.

Authorities describe Chasing Horse as the leader of a cult known as The Circle who took underage wives. They allege that at the time of his arrest he was grooming young girls to replace his older wives.

Born on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Chasing Horse is widely known for his role as Smiles a Lot in Kevin Costner’s 1990 Oscar-winning film.

His arrest by Las Vegas police followed a monthslong probe that officials said was prompted by a tip from Canadian authorities investigating Chasing Horse in connection with a 2018 rape allegation in British Columbia.

Authorities in Las Vegas allege that his crimes in Nevada spanned a decade. According to court documents, they also uncovered a pattern of sexual abuse dating back to the early 2000s across multiple states, including Montana and South Dakota, as well as Canada.

Documents show at least six victims have been identified, including one who said she was 13 when sexual abuse began, and another who said she was offered to Chasing Horse as a “gift” when she was 15.

Criminal cases against Chasing Horse are mounting, and he now faces charges in four jurisdictions — in state court in Las Vegas, in U.S. District Court in Nevada, in British Columbia and on the Fort Peck Reservation in northeastern Montana.

Inside Chasing Horse’s home, court documents say detectives found firearms, psilocybin mushrooms, 41 pounds of marijuana and two cellphones containing videos and photos of underage girls being sexually assaulted. The footage led to federal child pornography charges.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
Erik Adam Bodie
New details on theft of concrete truck and the man accused of it
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
Motorcycle crash victim ID’d in Augusta; 2 dead in Screven County crash
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family with Augusta ties slain in apparent murder-suicide in Ohio
From left: Kadarrien Hutto, Cameron Walker, Antonio Isaac
3rd arrest made in gunfire stemming from feud over 4-wheeler

Latest News

The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
A dog was saved from traffic by good Samaritans on an interstate in Nashville.
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue dog trapped on interstate bridge
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’