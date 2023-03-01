Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s for lows outside of urban areas. Areas within the I-520 perimeter will likely stay in the upper 50s.

The weak front that passed through Monday night will lift back north as a warm front Wednesday into Thursday. Most of Wednesday should stay dry with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Highs will be warm again in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

Morning lows Thursday will be in the low 60s. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Isolated showers and storms are possible Thursday. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15.

FIRST ALERT | A powerful front moves in Friday and brings the risk for severe storms. Timing of the severe storms look to be mainly Friday afternoon into the evening. Damaging straight line winds and tornadoes look possible. It will also be a windy day with non-thunderstorm winds gusting between 35-45 mph. Temperatures will be warm ahead of storms and reach highs in the low 80s.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will be near 50 and afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 70s. It will stay breezy behind the front Saturday with winds between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be cooler in the mid-40s early Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 60s.

