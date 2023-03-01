Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tonight we’ll stay mostly clouds with an isolated sprinkle not being ruled out. A front will move into the region tomorrow moving from the North to the South, an isolated thunderstorm can be ruled out. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 8-15. By tomorrow evening a warm front will push back to the north ahead of a strong cold front by Friday.

FIRST ALERT | A powerful front moves in Friday and brings the risk for severe storms. Timing of the severe storms look to be mainly Friday afternoon into the evening. Damaging straight line winds and tornadoes look possible. It will also be a windy day with non-thunderstorm winds gusting between 35-45 mph. Temperatures will be warm ahead of storms and reach highs in the low 80s.

The strong front Friday is expected to be east of the region by the weekend. We will see more seasonal temperatures Saturday and Sunday behind the front with plenty of sunshine. Morning lows Saturday will be near 50 and afternoon highs will reach the mid to low 70s. It will stay breezy behind the front Saturday with winds between 10-15 mph. Morning lows will be cooler in the mid-40s early Sunday. Afternoon highs Sunday will be seasonal in the upper 60s.

