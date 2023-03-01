City of Augusta’s progress on tackling blighted properties

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Blighted properties have been an issue for Augusta for years.

Mayor Garnett Johnson mentioned cleaning up the city as a top priority. We spoke to city leaders to see what progress they made last year and what they’re looking forward to getting done.

You’ll see them all over Harrisburg and near downtown, which is the oldest part of the Garden City.

While it’s a long list to tackle, the city says they’re making strides in saving money while also getting rid of these eye sores.

“Being downtown does come with...you know... there are some realities, let’s be honest about that, but there’s also some real possibility,” said Mike Barr.

Barr moved to Olde Towne eight months ago but has lived in Augusta for 14 years. While the name says a mouthful, he says these aging buildings are part of the city’s history.

“Old Towne is definitely a place that can be revitalized. No doubt about it, it can be a gold star for the city. So I would encourage the city to continue doing what they’re doing. I hope they do. There are other people like us that will move down here,” he said.

In 2022, the city announced it managed to remove 184 blighted properties. While 40 of these properties had to be demolished through city funds, it’s through code enforcement’s help that they pushed 144 properties to get removed without city money.

“Once the city does our due diligence, the court process takes into effect, and sometimes it slows up there. And that’s no indictment on the court system. It just means that they’re having things they need to thumb through. Another thing we’re also dealing with is funding.”

It costs about $5,000 per house and an extra $2,500 for removal. Compared to 2021, where they could only push 60. That’s saved the city over $600,000, and it’s hoping to keep moving that way.

“We love it. This to us is where we want to be. We’re thankful to be down here,” said Harr.

