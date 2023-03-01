Bicyclist dead after hit and run in Bamberg County

BAMBERG, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) -A bicyclist has died after a hit and run in Bamberg Tuesday night.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the person was riding their bike north on Ehrhardt Road at 7 pm when an unknown vehicle hit into them.

We do not know the name of the victim at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with us for updates.

