Bicyclist dead after hit and run in Bamberg County
A bicyclist is dead after a hit and run Tuesday night.
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAMBERG, S.C.(WRDW/WAGT) -A bicyclist has died after a hit and run in Bamberg Tuesday night.
South Carolina Highway Patrol says the person was riding their bike north on Ehrhardt Road at 7 pm when an unknown vehicle hit into them.
We do not know the name of the victim at this time.
This is a developing story, stay with us for updates.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.