Augusta, Thomson hospitals celebrate one year with Piedmont

Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie celebrate their first year under Piedmont Healthcare on Wednesday.
By Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie celebrate their first year under Piedmont Healthcare on Wednesday.

Community leaders, board members, executives and employees of both Piedmont and the former University Health Care System publicly celebrated the new partnership.

“Piedmont Augusta exemplifies teamwork and demonstrates a deep commitment to our patients and the community. At the same time, we are embracing the future by welcoming change,” CEO Dr. Lily Henson said.

Among Piedmont Augusta and McDuffie’s highlights during the past 12 months:

  • Contributing more than $2 million in direct support of local community clinics and allied health schools.
  • Launching a partnership with Augusta Technical College to more and expand its School of Health Sciences to the Piedmont Summerville Campus
  • Topping $1 million in funds raised by Piedmont Augusta Foundation for nursing scholarships
  • Being chosen to participate in an advanced cardiac nerve stimulation study, an innovative new treatment for heart failure patients
  • Celebrating five years as the region’s longest-running Left Ventricular Assist Device implementation program for advanced heart failure patients
  • Completing an extensive Community Health Needs Assessment and Implementation Strategy for each hospital.

