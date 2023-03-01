Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County leaders gather feedback for Whiskey Road study

By Taylor Martin
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s a problem Aiken has been trying to solve for years. Whiskey Road is congested with traffic, and it’s only getting worse.

Leaders held a meeting to look for solutions for both now and down the road. Some people are pleased, and others are concerned about the plans.

They’re worried about the growth and traffic that will come along with it.

Aiken County partnered with AECOM to conduct the Whiskey Road study. They offered a long-term project to add turning lanes and other safety measures to eight intersections on Whiskey Road.

The long-term project would be broken up into eight different short-term projects.

The ones that could take place in the next five years would be the intersections of Powderhouse Road and Whiskey Road and the intersection of Chimebell Church Road and Whiskey Road.

One woman we spoke with is concerned the changes will not be good for her business.

“I’m sure it’s going to hurt my business, you know, and it’s going to hurt the neighbors, you know, the residential people that live back behind me. And it’s absolutely going to affect us in a very negative way,” said Melinda Walton.

Aiken County is taking feedback on the study until March 28.

