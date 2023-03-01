Aiken County deputies find no injuries after alleged shooting incident

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to what they thought was a shooting but found a victim had been struck with the gun itself and not a bullet.

According to authorities, deputies arrived to the 5000 block of Virginia Hill Court around 7:14 p.m. in reference to a shooting incident with injury.

Deputies said they arrived and met with a woman at the roadway, who stated that she did not call but her cousin said he was shot.

The complainant told deputies he was driving up behind a female suspect, deputies said, and tried to drive around her car off of the roadway.

Deputies advised him to stop his vehicle since he was the one that was supposedly shot.

The complainant continued to reach around in his vehicle and did not comply with orders, so deputies told him to place his hands on top of the roof, deputies said.

When deputies assisted the complainant out of the vehicle they noticed that he had something tied around his left leg. The victim stated he did not know if he had been shot, according to officials.

Deputies said they checked his leg area, but no injury was found, however, he had a small amount of blood in his hairline.

The victim stated he believed he was struck in the head with a firearm and he knew who struck him, according to officials.

Deputies said the victim was treated by first responders, then he refused to be transported to the hospital.

Deputies made contact with the accused suspect, who stated he had not seen the victim all day, according to authorities.

