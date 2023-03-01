20-year-old Columbia Co. man accused of uploading child pornography

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Columbia County man has been arrested and charged in relation to child pornography possession, according to officials.

According to Columbia County inmate bookings, Stanley Hester, 20, is charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Authorities say on Tuesday around 10 a.m., investigators from the Grovetown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at a home on the 1800 blook of Hunters Cove in Evans.

The tip received through the GBI Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce revealed that sexual images and videos involving children had been uploaded in October of 2022 to an online system from devices registered to Hester.

Multiple electronic devices were located at the home and taken as part of the investigation. Additional charges may be coming, according to officials.

