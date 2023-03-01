On Augusta murder victim’s birthday, family still seeks answers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday would have been Kevin Coatney Jr.’s 22nd birthday, but he couldn’t celebrate it.

He was gunned down on Jan. 30, 2022, in a parking lot while leaving Club 706 at 2623 Deans Bridge Road in a shooting that also injured three other people.

His mom, Artia Jones, and the rest of his family is still searching for answers. This week, they offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of his killer.

They gathered Wednesday at his grave, which was decked out with flowers, balloons and photos in memory of the young man who loved dirt bikes and whose motto was “bikes up, guns down.”

“It’s like a getaway for me. Like when I get on a bike, nothing else matters,” Coatney once told News 12 in an interview.

“He showed the love to everybody, made sure everybody was good, looked out for everybody,” his brother Isaiah Coatney told News 12 soon after his death. “My brother was just a kind person and a lovely person, sweet person.”

How to help

Anyone with information on Coatney’s murder is urged to contact Investigator Walter M. McNeil or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080. You can remain anonymous.

