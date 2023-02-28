Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Study: Zero-calorie sweetener boosts risk of stroke, heart attack

Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular...
Erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.(0228_sweetener)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Researchers are sounding the alarm on a popular artificial sweetener.

A study found erythritol can double the chance of a heart attack or stroke for people in the top quarter of those with the sweetener in their blood.

The problem appears to be that it causes blood to clot more easily, which can cause problems when those clots break off and travel to the heart.

Researchers warn erythritol increases risk for heart attack and stroke as much as having diabetes does.

You may have never heard of the sweetener because it’s not typically used on its own.

Instead, erythritol is frequently used to add bulk to Stevia, monk fruit and other sweeteners popular for people eating a keto diet.

The study was published in the journal Nature Medicine.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All lanes of westbound I-20 were closed for a time on Feb. 27, 2023, near where a stolen...
Officers chase stolen cement truck as contents spill onto I-20
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has close I-520 eastbound near I-20
1 dead after motorcycle accident on Bobby Jones Expressway
Thomas Chase
Sex suspect accused of abducting girl, confining her in shed
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Refrigerated box truck flips onto its side near Wheeler Road exit
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Suspects ID’d after weekend shooting outside Augusta supermarket

Latest News

MGN
Plane crash injures 2 at Edgefield County airport
The trial of disbarred Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh could end this week with the state set...
LIVE: Day 26: State to call final witnesses in Murdaugh murder trial
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
Julie Su, of Calif., speaks during a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and...
Biden to nominate Julie Su as next US labor secretary
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses a key meeting of the federal security service.
Putin admits losses in Ukraine