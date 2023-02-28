Submit Photos/Videos
SRP Park goes cashless to make fan experience easy

SRP Park Main Gate (WFXG)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the 2023 season approaches, the GreenJackets, and SRP Park have made the change to go cashless to make the fan experience easier.

Starting on March 7, SRP Park will be a cashless facility for all events going forward, to make operations both faster for guests and to keep inflationary controls in place that better serve guests.

Guest concessions experience will now include the ability to accept mobile payment services.

The park will also accept:

  • All major debit cards and credit cards
  • Digital Payments throughout SRP Park and the Medac, Hotel & Stadium Deck Parking Garages
  • Digital payments including- Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay
  • Cash from converter- Fans can convert cash inside SRP Park by loading their ticket at the SRP Box Office or the Advanced Ticket Window inside the Hive Pro Shop
Guests will see signage all over SRP Park and staff members will be available to assist patrons who need additional help getting started.

The GreenJackets’ decision to go cashless aligns with 29 of the 30 Major League Baseball teams, including the Atlanta Braves and Truist Park which is a cashless venue.

As a part of the 10-year licensing agreement the team signed in 2021 with MLB requires minor league teams to modernize facilities. This is another step in that direction.

For a complete rundown of the event and gameday information, visit the SRP Park website.

