Soccer at the station: Who will be the 12/26 Soccer Cup champion?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here at the station, we decided after working hard it was time to play hard.

Now there’s a group of us officially named the 12/26 Soccer Cup Champions of 2023.

We have the highlights and reactions from what turned out to be a rather controversial game. The championship game features our station’s creative services team and Will Rioux’s Instigators.

Rioux’s team is unlike any other. He picked up a couple of new players who lost with their original team. Gary the goalie and Stanley the striker. Both managers at the station.

Let’s get to the highlights. Rioux to Stanley, he lines it up and scores. Here’s Stanley again, making it two to zero.

The Instigators dominate and win.

“Our chemistry on the field, between having the best goalie, me leading the league in goals, having the best soccer player in this tournament, Will Rioux, you can’t ask for a better group of guys,” said Stanley.

It’s a controversial win. Some didn’t want players who had already lost to get a second chance.

Rioux said: “Apparently two wrongs do make a right. See these are the people that are saying we could’ve never won from the very beginning and we’re the ones standing on the podium They don’t matter… second-place champions! They don’t matter, that doesn’t matter, show me the fine print.”

The instigators say the haters do not affect them. Here’s why:

“Anything is possible! Hold up the trophy, yeah!”

The Instigators say they’ll be back next year.

